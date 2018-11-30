(Bloomberg) -- Callaway Golf’s planned purchase of outdoor apparel brand Jack Wolfskin adds product and geopgraphic diversification, but the modest dilution to 2019 EPS is disappointing, Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio writes in a note. Shares plunged as much as 17 in the stock’s biggest intraday drop in more than six years.

Product diversification away from golf should alleviate investors concerns about the “lack of global growth in the sport of golf”

Callaway has a “solid track record” with recent acquisitions of both TravisMathew and OGIO Wouldn’t be surprised to see similar outperformance from Jack Wolfskin, particularly given “somewhat modest long-term Ebitda margin targets for such a premium priced brand”

Rates buy, price target $27

Callaway has 8 buys, 3 holds, 0 sells; avg price target $25

Callaway shares rose 36 percent this year through Nov. 29, although Friday’s plunge cut the year-to-date rally to 16 percent

Golf peer Acushnet Holdings also fell in Friday trading, down as much as 4 percent

Callaway short interest 5.4 percent of float vs 52-week high 7.7 percent in April, low of 3.6 percent in December 2017: Markit data

