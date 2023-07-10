(Bloomberg) -- It’s “absurd” to claim Italy’s borrowings are unsustainable — even if bond markets may sometimes have suggested otherwise, according to Erik Nielsen, group chief economics advisor at UniCredit.

A common focus on the country’s public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product — currently above 140% — is “misleading” and it’s better to look at interest payments as a share of fiscal revenue, he said Sunday in an emailed report.

That ratio was 9% last year. Analysis by a colleague at the Italian bank shows it will rise to 10-11% in four or five years, Nielsen said, noting that the equivalent number in the UK is currently 11.7%.

Meanwhile, only a fifth of Italy’s debt costs actually leave the country to foreign creditors, he said. That’s because half of its borrowings are held by domestic investors, with the remainder bought up by the European Central Bank. Payments on those latter bonds then return to the Italian Treasury, according to Nielsen.

“When you shake these numbers properly and compare them with other OECD countries, you can only conclude that Italian sovereign debt — while higher than desirable — ought to not be a concern for financial markets,” he said.

The nation’s public finances have been a frequent worry for the ECB, which started emergency bond-buying in 2020 to fight a blowout in yields, and then unveiled a new crisis tool last year to keep them in check as it raises interest rates. Italy remains at risk of a downgrade to junk by Moody’s Investors Service.

While Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in early June that a tourism boom may support output, the euro region’s third-largest economy is showing signs of a slowdown, too: Italy’s factories had their worst month since early 2020 in June.

Nielsen — who formerly worked at the International Monetary Fund and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. — said support from the European Union, including its Recovery Fund, mean that any question marks over Italy’s capacity to support its borrowings won’t get out of hand.

“I remain highly confident that the European institutional and policy combination, including the NGEU and the ECB toolbox, is now sufficiently powerful to address speculative attacks in the euro-zone sovereign-debt market,” he said.

--With assistance from Alessandro Speciale.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.