(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s campaign will frame the 2024 election as a repeat of the 2020 contest but with even bigger stakes, his campaign manager said in an memo that outlines its strategy in a likely rematch against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

“We are treating this election like it will determine the fate of American democracy – because it will,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a campaign memo released Thursday. “The threat Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire since then. He is running a campaign on revenge and retribution – and at the expense of Americans’ freedoms.”

The memo doesn’t outline any significant shift in messaging or strategy, but rather served as a broad retort to criticisms of Biden’s age and handling of the economy. By putting democracy at the center of Biden’s reelection argument, the campaign manifesto de-emphasized the economic issues that have been weighing on the president’s approval numbers.

Read more: Biden Warns ‘We Lose Everything’ If Trump Wins, Mocks Polls

“There’s been no lack of coverage on polls about Joe Biden,” Chavez Rodriguez wrote. But she pointed out that the same Monmouth survey this week that showed Biden with record-low approval numbers put Republican congressional leaders even lower. “The out-of-touch MAGA agenda will only become more prominent and salient in voters’ minds next year.”

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll this month showed Biden trailing in all seven of the swing states that will help determine the outcome of the election, with voters saying they trust Trump more on most economic issues. The issues where the poll found Biden had an advantage — Social Security, abortion, health care and democracy — are the ones the campaign highlighted in the memo.

Chavez Rodriguez said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would “zero in” on the stakes of the election as they ramp up campaign travel in the early months of 2024. The campaign has also hired key staff in South Carolina, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.