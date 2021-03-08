(Bloomberg) -- The future of Hong Kong’s electoral system was in a focus as China’s annual National People’s Congress entered its fifth day.

Overnight, U.S. lawmakers urged the Biden administration to use “new tools” created over the last two years to support the people of Hong Kong as the NPC prepares to pass a resolution later this week to overhaul how the city holds elections. Critics say the move will further tighten Beijing’s grip over the financial hub, leaving no room for political opposition.

A local Hong Kong newspaper also reported Tuesday that the city’s Legislative Council elections, previously scheduled for September, will be pushed back to December because of the overhaul.

In other news, Xu Qiliang, second-in-command of China’s military after President Xi Jinping, said increased defense spending was necessary in the face of potential conflicts with the U.S. The military must beef up its capabilities, Xu, a vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, said during an NPC group discussion.

What to Know:

Latest developments: (Time-stamps are local time in Beijing)

Upcoming Events: Closing Ceremony, Premier’s Briefing

Tuesday-Thursday morning: NPC delegates review work reports and legislative revisions in groups

Thursday, 3 p.m.: NPC closing session. Delegates will vote on work reports, 14th Five-Year Plan, and other legislative revisions including decision on overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system

Thursday afternoon (time to be confirmed) - Premier Li Keqiang to speak to reporters

Hong Kong’s Legislative Election in Dec.: Sing Tao (8:20 a.m.)

Hong Kong plans to hold postponed Legislative Council elections in December to account for electoral changes introduced by China, Sing Tao reports, citing unidentified people. The vote for the Chief Executive election committee, whose members will have the power to elect and nominate Legco candidates under the proposed reforms, will be held in September instead of December as its five-year term ends this year.

PBOC Won’t Flood System with Liquidity (7:51 a.m.)

China’s central bank will keep growth of money supply and aggregate financing at a pace that generally matches nominal GDP, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Chen Yulu says in an interview with China Business News. The central bank will not flood the financial system with liquidity, will enhance international coordination of monetary policy and won’t resort to competitive currency devaluation, Chen said.

Premier Press Conference on March 11 (7:46 a.m.)

The NPC confirmed that Premier Li Keqiang will hold his annual press conference on Thursday afternoon. A specific time for the briefing was not included in the short announcement.

U.S. Lawmakers Urge Biden To Support Hong Kong (1:19 a.m.)

A U.S. bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers in Congress say changes announced to Hong Kong’s electoral system “will only continue to advance Beijing’s ever tightening grip on Hong Kongers’ autonomy, basic freedoms, and fundamental human rights.” They urge the Biden administration to use “new tools” created under legislation passed over the last two years to “support the people of Hong Kong”.

Rapid Recover in Consumption Expected (Monday 5:49 p.m.)

China expects a rapid recovery in consumption growth this year as the economy is improving with the Covid-19 pandemic under control, Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao told reporters on sidelines of the NPC late Monday.

“Nationwide System” on Key Technology (Monday 5:01 p.m.)

China will focus on tackling key technologies and build a more efficient “nationwide system”, Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang said in Beijing late Monday. China needs to improve basic science research to overcome bottlenecks in technology, he said.

