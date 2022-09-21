(Bloomberg) -- Pressure to oust World Bank President David Malpass is ramping up after he dodged questions on climate change and the impact of burning fossil fuels.

The controversy kicked off Tuesday when former US Vice President Al Gore labeled him a climate denier and called for a change of leadership. Asked about the criticism during the same event in New York, Malpass, installed three years ago by then-President Donald Trump, avoided questions on the effects of man-made emissions on climate change before saying: “I don’t know. I’m not a scientist.”

Activists and Wall Street were already calling on the World Bank and other multilateral lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, to do more to accelerate clean-energy ventures and halt funding for fossil-fuel projects, since the burning of oil, gas and coal unleashes heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.

“You don’t need to be a scientist to understand climate science -- the facts are clear, and there’s no alternative but to act,” said Sonia Dunlop with E3G, an environmental research group. “The World Bank is critical to the global fight against climate change.”

Malpass’s comments contrast with a stronger climate stance from President Joe Biden’s administration. The US is the World Bank’s biggest shareholder and most influential voice when it comes to choosing the bank’s leadership.

“We expect the World Bank Group to be a global leader of climate ambition and the mobilization of significantly more climate finance for developing countries,” the Treasury Department said in a statement Wednesday. “We have -- and will continue -- to make that expectation clear to World Bank leadership. The World Bank must be a full partner in delivering on this global agenda.”

A senior administration official on Wednesday night said reports on Malpass’s climate change stance have raised eyebrows within the White House and that the administration was planning to look more closely at the matter.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has labeled climate change an “existential threat” and called on US regulators to address the risk it poses to financial markets. She has championed the newly enacted climate law signed by Biden last month, saying it will help the US meet its emissions-reduction goals. Earlier this year, Yellen called on the World Bank to step up its efforts to fight climate change.

Tensions between the Biden administration and Malpass also come down to politics as much as climate science. Malpass, a former Treasury official and World Bank critic, was nominated to his five-year term in 2019 by Trump.

By tradition, the US chooses the head of the World Bank, while Europe selects the head of the International Monetary Fund, a custom dating to the origins of the twin Bretton Woods institutions.

The World Bank on Tuesday released a statement defending Malpass’s record. The White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

For Malpass to be dismissed before his term ends in 2024, he would either need to be removed by the board, which has never happened, or he could potentially be forced to step down if his position became untenable.

“Having a climate denier at the helm of one of the world’s most powerful international financial institutions is unconscionable,” said Luisa Abbott Galvao, a senior international policy campaigner with Friends of the Earth. The group, along with other activists, said they plan to unveil a banner calling for Malpass to be replaced at the World Bank’s headquarters in Washington on Thursday.

“President Biden and other shareholders must push the board to fire him immediately,” she said.

(Updates with White House reaction, in seventh paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.