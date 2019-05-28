(Bloomberg) -- Investors are taking a breather from the recent market rout that has wiped out almost $1.3 trillion from China’s stock market.

The CSI 300 Index hasn’t moved more than 2% in either direction in the past seven sessions, the longest streak of calm since February. Volatility has dropped too, with a 10-day measure on the gauge -- which comprises some of the largest listings on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges -- dropping from a 7-month high this month.

Stocks had plunged earlier in May as the U.S. raised tariffs on Chinese imports and threatened to blacklist the country’s tech firms including Huawei Technologies Co. and surveillance equipment maker Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

The muted market comes amid accelerated foreign selling across the border. Offshore investors net sold mainland shares via the exchange links for eight sessions through Monday, the longest run of outflows since early 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Investors may be trying to strike a balance after absorbing the recent shocks from the trade talks between China and the U.S., according to Gerry Alfonso, director of the international business department at Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co.

“There are no big surprises recently with investors gradually digesting the new overall macro environment,” Alfonso said. “The most reasonable thing to do is to focus on company fundamentals and find mid-term opportunities without having to commit heavily on the overall direction of the market.”

