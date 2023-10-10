(Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System Chief Executive Officer Marcie Frost said the largest US pension fund probably won’t install a new chief investment officer until 2024.

Early next year is the “best case scenario” for naming someone to replace Nicole Musicco as CIO, Frost said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Calpers is retaining a headhunter and candidates have begun to reach out to express interest in the job, she said.

“There’s a type of personality that actually appreciates being in the public eye frankly, and having $460 billion and they get to have a view point,” she said in a separate interview at Bloomberg’s office in San Francisco. “So that’s the type of person that we are looking for. Again, there may not be a lot of them, but Calpers has a draw.”

Musicco stepped down last month after just 18 months as CIO, citing a desire to focus on her family. Her vision, centered on “stadium deals” and a push into sports investing, failed to resonate with Calpers staff, Bloomberg reported previously.

Read More: Calpers CIO’s Vision Failed to Win Over Staff Before Exit

Calpers, with about $463 billion of assets under management at midyear, has struggled with leadership turnover, strategy shifts and lackluster returns. Musicco succeeded Ben Meng, who resigned in 2020 amid a review into whether his personal investments violated Calpers’s rules. The next CIO will face pressure to restore its credibility.

The pension fund’s portfolio is just 71% funded, Frost said in the interview. Calpers posted a preliminary return of 5.8% for the year ended June 30, short of its 6.8% target.

(Updates with comment from Frost in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.