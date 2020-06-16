(Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest public pension in the U.S. expects to keep half its employees working remotely even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, citing a high level of productivity and an opportunity to cut costs.

Marcie Frost, the chief executive officer of the Sacramento-based California Public Employees’ Retirement System, said in a podcast posted Tuesday that the agency may also change how it interacts with its 2 million members. Some customer service functions at its eight regional offices could be replaced by teleconferences or web-based applications for face-to-face meetings, she said.

“This pandemic has shown us our productivity numbers are actually higher,” Frost said on the show “Free Money,” which is co-hosted by Ashby Monk, executive director of Stanford University’s Global Projects Center. “It is likely that we will have half of our workforce working remotely from this point on.”

Frost said there have been no disruptions at Calpers, which manages a pension fund of almost $400 billion, and the investment office has been working at “100% productivity” since it began to operate remotely earlier this year. She said the agency, which has almost 2,500 employees working from home amid the health crisis, may still seek to provide its management with additional training for overseeing a remote workforce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.