(Bloomberg) -- The California Public Employees’ Pension Retirement System appointed Nicole Musicco its new chief investment officer, making her the the second woman ever to run investments at the largest U.S. public pension fund.

Musicco will arrive at the fund, which has nearly $500 billion in assets, on March 28, according to a statement Tuesday. She joins from principal investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, where she led Canadian investments.

“Nicole’s leadership and experience are well suited for the strategic goals we’ve outlined for our fund,” said Theresa Taylor, president of the Calpers board.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.