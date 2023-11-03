(Bloomberg) -- The largest US pension fund is considering a $53 billion increase in its climate-related investments by 2030 along with new guidelines for exiting or reducing its holdings in polluters.

The climate push would roughly double the fund’s exposure to areas such as wind, solar and carbon capture, bringing the total to $100 billion, according to a policy proposal published Friday by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. The divestment rules would be aimed at assets that pose a fiduciary risk because they “fail to present a credible net zero plan” for emissions.

The $444 billion fund is weighing the changes as California’s Democratic supermajority seeks to balance calls for a hard line on major carbon emitters with concerns that poorly timed divestments could threaten returns. While legislation to force Calpers and the California State Teachers Retirement System to divest an estimated $15.1 billion was paused earlier this year after fierce opposition from the funds, the bill is expected to be taken up again soon.

Read More: California Quietly Shelves $15 Billion Pension Divestment Bill

Lena Gonzalez, a state senator from Los Angeles County who authored the divestment bill, applauded Calpers for working to meet climate goals while reserving judgment about whether the fund should do more.

“At the federal level they are looked at as very progressive, but it’s just not enough here in California,” said Gonzalez. “I’m very skeptical of how this will work out.”

The proposed policies at Calpers will support climate goals while meeting obligations to maximize returns for pensioners, the fund said. Any pension shortfalls at the giant fund would largely be paid for by municipalities and other public entities.

Policy ‘Evolution’

Peter Cashion, the head of sustainable investments at Calpers, said he doesn’t expect any major divestment actions in the coming years but warned that the new guidelines could lead to underweighting companies that continue with a “business as usual” approach.

“This is an evolution of our engagement and if we feel there is a financial risk of a company from not heeding our recommendations and advice, then we will have that option to either underweight them or potentially even exit them in the future,” Cashion said in a media briefing.

He called divestment legislation “a very inelegant solution” and said oil and gas will remain “an important part of the economy for multiple years to come.”

Calpers didn’t provide details on how the new investment policy would be implemented or what benchmarks would be used to judge fiduciary risk. The board of directors will consider the measures at a meeting later this month.

Cashion, who was hired in January, will lead a team of 15 people – up from five – that will be tasked with steering Calpers toward more climate investments. It remains unclear how Calpers would tally its $100 billion investment goal.

California’s largest labor union, the Service Employees International Union, praised the fund’s proposed policy changes.

“I’ve got many members who want to go much further but I think this is much more surgical and gives them room to protect their fiduciary responsibilities,” said Terry Brennand, director of revenue, budgets, and pensions at SEIU California, which closely monitors Calpers’ policies. “$53 billion is not a public relations move, that’s a lot of money.”

(Updates with state senator comment in fourth paragraph)

