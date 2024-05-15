(Bloomberg) -- The California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the nation’s second-largest public pension fund, named Scott Chan as its chief investment officer, providing an in-house successor to veteran Chris Ailman.

Chan, who has served as Calstrs’s deputy CIO since 2018, succeeds longtime investment chief Ailman, who is retiring at the age of 65 after nearly 24 years with the pension fund, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Chan, 53, is credited with driving Calstrs’s efforts to increase direct investments and leverage its roughly $333 billion portfolio to pursue co-investment partnerships. The strategy has resulted in cost savings of $1.6 billion since 2017, according to Calstrs.

Chan’s promotion signals that the pension intends to continue on the path charted by Ailman, one of the US’s longest-serving pension CIOs. Ailman led the push to adopt elements of the so-called Canadian investment model, which emphasizes direct investments to reduce the fees paid to outside managers.

Chan said Ailman served as a “great friend and mentor” and that he would work to maintain the “collegial and inclusive workplace culture” fostered by his predecessor.

“Securing the retirement of our members is extremely meaningful to me personally, as the husband of a California educator, and professionally, as we seek innovative opportunities in ever-changing financial markets,” Chan said in a statement.

Chan’s appointment also underscores how Calstrs’s stability in its top ranks contrasts with the frequent leadership changes at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the country’s largest pension fund. Over the past five years, Calstrs has surpassed its investment target, achieving an annualized return of 8.2%. Calstrs’s performance has consistently outpaced that of Calpers, its neighbor across the Sacramento River.

With Chan’s appointment and Calpers’s selection in April of Stephen Gilmore to run its $495 billion portfolio, both pension giants are emphasizing private markets even as rising interest rates strain returns and ESG investing faces increasing opposition. Both Calstrs and Calpers have been at the forefront of incorporating environmental, social and governance factors into their investment strategies.

Chan will lead a team of more than 225 people. Prior to joining Calstrs, Chan served as as senior investment official for the University of California endowment and retirement funds.

