(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, laying to rest concerns of an infection after meeting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen who said he got a positive result.

“The President tested negative this morning and is not considered a close contact,” the White House said.

Hun Sen said in a Facebook post Tuesday he tested positive after a regional summit in Phnom Penh that Biden attended over the weekend. The Cambodian prime minister said that he missed a dinner with heads of state on Monday evening due to his late arrival to Bali, and will be returning to Cambodia.

Hun Sen met at length with Biden on Saturday in Cambodia, first in a bilateral session and then co-hosting a meeting between the US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. After that the two leaders sat next to each another at a lengthy gala dinner.

Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday, had five Covid-19 vaccinations, including an updated version of the shot, known as a bivalent vaccine, last month. He had Covid in the summer, experiencing mild symptoms.

In a press conference Monday evening, Biden at one point cleared his throat, and said “excuse me, I have a little cold.”

