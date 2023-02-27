(Bloomberg) -- Cambodia’s bird flu situation is under control after a man infected last week recovered and more than two dozen other people tested negative for the dangerous virus.

The father of an 11-year-old girl who died from the H5N1 virus is now testing negative after getting medical care in the hospital, said Or Vandine, Cambodia’s Secretary of State and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. None of the additional 29 people who were tested for the highly pathogenic virus were infected, including 16 close contacts and 13 who were exhibiting symptoms of an influenza-like illness.

While the findings ease concerns about whether the virus can jump directly from person-to-person, officials haven’t made a final determination yet about the risk, she said.

“It is unlikely, but the team is still under ground and we should wait for their conclusion,” Or Vandine said.

The latest findings come as the number of birds and mammals infected with avian influenza is growing worldwide, spurring concern about mutations that could allow the virus that kills more than half of those it infects to transmit easily between people. The UK said last week that it’s developing scenarios of what might happen if the virus were to evolve.

