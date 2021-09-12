(Bloomberg) --

Cambodia will discuss the fight against Covid-19, and trade and investment with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Wang -- also a State Councilor -- is visiting the nation Sunday and Monday and will also discuss security and national defense, along with other regional and international issues when he meets Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, according to a statement from Cambodia’s foreign ministry.

China’s foreign minister is on a six-day, four-nation tour to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and South Korea through to Sept. 15 following invitations from the countries, according to a previous report from Xinhua News Agency.

In a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on Saturday, Wang said he hoped the two countries could work together to oppose “politicizing and labeling” the tracing of Covid-19’s origins, Xinhua reported Sunday. The nations should also manage differences on the South China Sea with restraint and refrain from taking any action that could complicate the situation, it said.

