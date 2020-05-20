(Bloomberg) --

One of the U.K.’s top universities is moving all face-to-face lectures online for the coming academic year because social distancing measures will probably remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Cambridge University, which traces its history back more than 800 years, said that it may be possible to host smaller groups in person, as long as they conform to requirements around social distancing.

“This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus,” a university spokesperson said in an email.

University campuses have been closed this term by the Covid-19 pandemic.

