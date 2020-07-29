Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Jul 29, 2020

    Cameco losses mount to $53 million in second quarter despite revenue surge

    The Canadian Press

    Ross Healy discusses Uranium Participation and Cameco

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    SASKATOON - Cameco Corp. missed earnings expectations as it lost $53 million in the second quarter despite a 35 per cent growth in revenues.

    The Saskatoon-based uranium miner says it lost 13 cents per share for the period ended June 30, compared with a loss of six cents per share or $23 million a year earlier.

    Chief executive Tim Gitzel says the proactive shutdown of operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an additional $37 million in costs and increased reliance on the spot market for uranium supply.

    The adjusted loss was $65 million or 16 cents per share, compared with a loss of $18 million or four cents per share in the prior year.

    Revenues increased to $525 million from $388 million.

    Cameco was expected to report an adjusted loss of five cents per share on $400.4 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
      