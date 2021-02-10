Are you looking for a stock?

    3h ago

    Cameco Q4 net profit plunges 39% as COVID forced uranium mine suspension

    The Canadian Press

    Protecting employees is top priority: Cameco CEO on Cigar Lake mine temporary shutdown

    SASKATOON - Cameco Corp. beat expectations even as the uranium miner reported that is net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 39 per cent to $80 million in the fourth quarter due to the impact of COVID-19.

    The Saskatoon-based company says its profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 amounted to 20 cents per diluted share, which fell from a profit of 32 cents per diluted share or $128 million a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $550 million, down 37 per cent from $874 million.

    On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it had a profit of $48 million, compared with a profit of $94 million from the same time a year earlier.

    Cameco had an adjusted profit of 12 cents per diluted share, which fell from a profit of 24 cents per diluted share.

    Analysts' on average had expected revenue of $427.5 million and an adjusted net loss of four cents per share for the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.