(Bloomberg) -- An industrial camera that contains radioactive material went missing in Houston last week, according to state health authorities.

The 53-pound (24-kilogram) camera contains radioactive material sealed inside a capsule and has radiation markings, the Department of State Health Services said Saturday in a statement. Levels of radiation outside the camera itself aren’t dangerous and the risk of exposure is very low, the department said.

The last known location of the camera, owned by Statewide Maintenance Company, was 4040 Little York Road in Houston on March 9. Anyone who finds the camera should report it to 911 or state health authorities, the department said.

Mining company Rio Tinto Plc lost a radioactive widget in Western Australia in January. The item was recovered after a search involving multiple government agencies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.