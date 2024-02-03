(Bloomberg) -- A gathering of Arab ambassadors on the House of Commons terrace earlier this week showcased what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got when he brought his predecessor, David Cameron, out of retirement to manage British diplomacy through a period of widening crises.

The premier-turned-foreign secretary wafted through the reception sponsored by Kuwait under a tent overlooking the Thames for just less than a hour on Monday night, shaking hands and chatting with attendees sipping sparkling wine and fruit juice. He then gave a brief speech taking a new tone that appeared designed to nudge Israel back toward the two-state solution: the UK was considering working with allies and the United Nations to formally recognize Palestine.

“This could be one of the things that helps to make this process irreversible,” Cameron said. The comments put Britain more starkly at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has rejected the two-state solution as something that would “endanger the state of Israel.”

Amichai Chikli, a member of the Israel Cabinet, compared the idea to then-Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s attempt to appease the Nazis in the run-up to World War II. Conservative Member of Parliament Theresa Villiers asked in the House of Commons whether such a move would “reward Hamas’ atrocities?”

Cameron has raised eyebrows on several occasions since Sunak’s shock decision in November to bring him back seven years after losing the Brexit referendum he called and resigning. Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, as he’s now formally known, said last month he was “worried” that Israel might have broken international law during the conflict in the Gaza Strip and, separately warned that the “lights are absolutely flashing red” on the global risk dashboard.

The crisis has demonstrated Cameron’s ease on the global stage, allowing Sunak to focus on domestic concerns, including a roughly 20-point polling deficit to Labour and frequent rebellions in the ruling Conservative Party. Cameron has made four trips to the Middle East, including a swing through Oman, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon this week, while Sunak spends his time on visits to places like Haughton Academy in Darlington, England.

“David Cameron has the freedom to use his skills as a diplomat with full discretion by Rishi Sunak,” said Vincent Fean, who served as British consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014. “For the next nine months or so, we will see a more outward-looking, assertive foreign policy from the UK than when Brexit was damaging relations abroad and internal Conservative issues were a distraction.”

On a personal level, the role has provided Cameron, 57, a chance to reestablish a legacy marked by Britain’s departure from the European Union and loss of global clout. The UK’s looming election gives him about a year to serve as foreign secretary, a period that will almost certainly be dominated by the Israeli-Hamas war and Ukraine’s still-raging conflict with Russia.

Cameron does see himself as having some unfinished business in public service, a person familiar with his thinking said. He believes he can be an asset with his Middle Eastern contacts and experience interacting with top leaders, the person said.

But Cameron’s return to the world stage has also stirred memories of his foreign policy struggles during his six years as prime minister. Besides failing to secure big enough concessions from Brussels to tip the 2016 Brexit in favor of the UK remaining within the trading bloc, he also sought to establish a “golden era” of relations with China before Xi Jinping’s crackdowns on internal dissent prompted ruptures with the West.

Cameron was accused by former President Barack Obama of losing interest in Libya after playing a leading role in the military intervention that toppled Moammar Qaddafi, contributing to that country’s slide into instability. His flair for sharp language has also rankled ties with Israel, such as when he referred to Gaza as a “prison camp” early in his premiership.

“There is a question mark about the way he makes decisions,” said David Owen, a former Labour foreign secretary who now sits with Cameron in the House of Lords. “He was not a very good prime minister on foreign affairs,” Owen said, adding that the UK and France “made an absolute mess of Libya.”

Cameron’s remarks about Palestine fueled questions about whether he was getting ahead of Sunak with his comments about recognizing Palestine. The UK government backed Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas’s brutal attack on Oct. 7, but more recently has pushed for a pause in fighting to minimize civilian casualties in a conflict that has left almost 30,000 dead on all sides.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, praised the comment as “historic.” Zomlot described it as the “Cameron Declaration,” an allusion to the “Balfour Declaration,” in which Arthur Balfour — another former premier brought back as foreign secretary — committed Britain in 1917 to establishing a Jewish state in Palestine.

Downing Street played down any suggestion of a rift, with Sunak spokesman Max Blain saying the government has “always been clear that we will recognize a Palestinian state at a time it best serves the cause of peace.”

What Cameron can to do influence events now in the Middle East, where the US has long been the dominant power remains unclear. But there were signs that his remarks might be part of a broader shift in approach by the West, including an Axios report Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had ordered staff to prepare plans for international recognition of a Palestinian state.

A State Department spokesman acknowledged this week that the agency was reviewing a “wide range of options.” Cameron himself reaffirmed the idea in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday. Recognition of Palestine “can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process,” he said.

“We can assume that there will be very close dialog between the US and the UK and the objective will be to work in harmony,” said Malcolm Rifkind, who served former foreign secretary under ex-Prime Minister John Major. “Sunak needed someone who could hit the ground running. And Cameron is treated, not as a head of government, but sometimes as close as.”

