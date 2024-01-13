(Bloomberg) -- The UK is ready to carry out further strikes on Houthi targets if the group continues to attack vessels in the Red Sea, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in an article for the Telegraph newspaper.

The strikes by US and allied forces on Thursday have gone “some way” in degrading the Yemen-based group’s capabilities, Cameron said in the article. But the UK is ready to defend freedom of navigation if the group persists in their attacks on shipping vessels, he added.

The comments echo those of President Joe Biden, who also warned Friday that the US will respond if the Houthis continue their “outrageous behavior.”

