(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s support for Israel is “not unconditional,” Foreign Secretary David Cameron warned days after an Israeli military strike killed three British aid workers.

“Of course our backing is not unconditional: we expect such a proud and successful democracy to abide by international humanitarian law, even when challenged in this way,” the former premier wrote in the Sunday Times six months after the Hamas attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

Cameron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have adopted a tougher tone toward Israel in recent months and have both had “robust conversations” with its ally, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sunak’s deputy Oliver Dowden told the BBC on Sunday.

The government is coming under mounting pressure to halt the sale of British arms to Israel. Three former supreme court justices said that the UK is breaching international law by providing weapons to Israel, while some Conservative politicians suggested they would also support suspending defense exports.

Bloomberg reported this week that Sunak and Cameron are stuck between opposing Tory factions who either want to stop future defense exports to Israel or show it continued support, with at least three Cabinet ministers opposed to any suspension of arms sales.

Dowden said Sunday that Israel is still “legitimately able to receive arms exports” from the UK because the government’s assessment “has not changed.” He refused to say if the government received legal advice that Israel broke international humanitarian law, but said the UK does have concerns about the way Israel is “conducting itself.”

The opposition Labour Party, which is leading the ruling Conservatives by about 20 points in national polls, has urged the government to publish that legal advice. “I do have very real concerns that our obligations in relation to international humanitarian law and the clear risk that our export and licensing regime requires government lawyers to assess and then ministers to act as a consequence, might have been breached,” Labour’s shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC.

In the six months since Hamas militants attacked Israel, parts of Gaza have been bombed to rubble. The United Nations estimates that at least 75% of the population has been displaced and more than half a million people are on the brink of famine. At least 31,000 Palestinians have died, according to the health ministry, which is run by Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

The UK announced late Saturday that it will deploy a Royal Navy ship to increase its humanitarian support to Gaza. The vessel, along with £9.7 million ($12 million) of pledged spending, will support the ongoing effort to set up a maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, which is expected to be operational in early May. The allocated funds will go toward aid deliveries, logistical expertise and equipment such as forklift trucks and storage units.

The increased aid comes days after an Israeli army missile strike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza, including three British nationals. The army dismissed two officers after the attacks, attributing the strike to “mistaken identification, errors in decision making, and an attack contrary to standard operating procedures.”

