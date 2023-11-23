(Bloomberg) -- Cameroon is in talks to acquire Actis LLP’s majority stake in the country’s energy distributor as the London-based private equity firm seeks to exit the investment.

Central Africa’s biggest economy wants to buy all the 51% shares held by Actis in Energy of Cameroon SA, Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze told reporters in the capital, Yaounde. The government is assessing the value of the company also known as Eneo, he said.

“We met to assess the situation in Eneo given that its partner, Actis, has decided to withdraw from shareholding,” Motaze said. “A lot of groundwork has been done and government is already entering into negotiations with Actis.”

If the talks succeed, government will prioritize steps to end the nearly daily power cuts endured by customers by replacing aging infrastructure and increasing energy supply, Motaze said.

The company, which supplies 978 megawatts to more than 1.9 million households and businesses in Cameroon, increased revenue by 4% last year to 356.3 billion CFA francs ($592 million), according to its 2022 annual accounts. Net income improved to 10 billion francs from a loss of 33.5 billion francs the year earlier.

Eneo is Cameroon’s main electricity supplier, operating under a 30-year concession that runs until 2031. The government currently owns 44% of the shares while 5% is controlled by employees.

