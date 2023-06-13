You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Cameroon’s Main Opposition Leader, John Fru Ndi, Dies at 81
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Cameroon’s main opposition leader, John Fru Ndi, has died at the age of 81, his party said.
Fru Ndi died on Monday night after a protracted illness, the Social Democratic Front said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
