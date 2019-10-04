(Bloomberg) -- Cameroon President Paul Biya has ordered the release of opposition leader Maurice Kamto, who was detained in January for organizing demonstrations in the central African nation.

The president on Friday ordered all proceedings pending before the Yaounde Military Tribunal against Kamto discontinued, according to a statement read on state radio by the secretary general.

Supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement had organized a series of marches to pressure the government to release Kamto, who lost to Biya in the October presidential election.

