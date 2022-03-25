(Bloomberg) -- An outbreak of cholera in Cameroon has claimed 62 lives since October, prompting the central African nation to vaccinate people against the water-borne disease.

A donation of 800,000 vaccines from the World Health Organization allowed the country to start a campaign on March 16, Health Minister Manouada Malachie said in a tweet Friday.

More than 2,000 cases have been reported since the epidemic started, with 29 deaths in the week leading up to March 22 alone, he said. The new cases were in South West, Littoral and Center regions, the country’s main cocoa-growing regions. The capital, Yaounde, has also recorded cases, reporting two deaths in recent days.

