(Bloomberg) -- As many as seven million homes in the UK will experience dire fuel poverty this winter if the government doesn’t roll out a further £14 billion to protect them, campaigners said.

They are calling for targeted support measures for the most vulnerable members of society, such as those on disability benefits or in low-income households.

Households and businesses have been thrown into disarray as energy costs have surged off the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its slashing of energy supplies to Europe. The UK government responded by announcing a two-year cap on the average cost of energy for households at £2,500 from October, among other policies.

But the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, a collection of UK councils, unions and not-for-profits co-ordinated by social enterprise Campaign Collective, has calculated that -- even after the UK government’s intervention -- the unit cost of gas has increased by between 153% and 165% since winter last year, while electricity has risen by 63% to 68%.

Tessa Khan, director of not-for-profit Uplift, a member of the coalition, said the government must be prepared to tackle the crisis at its root. This “means moving the UK off volatile fossil fuels with a national insulation programme to cut waste, and a massive acceleration in renewable energy, which is now nine times cheaper than gas,” she said in a statement.

