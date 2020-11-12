(Bloomberg) -- The 2020 election headed into overtime as campaigning kicked off in two Georgia races.

Other Developments:

Two White House Aides, Guest of Giuliani Test Positive for Virus

Biden Selects Long-Time Aide Ron Klain as Chief of Staff

Georgia Orders Hand Recount of Ballots in Presidential Race

Lame-Duck Trump Has Potential to Upset Markets With Final Acts

Campaigning Moves to Georgia Senate Runoffs

Campaigning began in earnest in two Senate runoffs in Georgia as Senator Marco Rubio visited Cobb County to call on Republicans to turn out in January.

With Senate races in Alaska and North Carolina called for the GOP, Republicans now have 50 seats to the Democrats’ 48, but if Democrats win both seats in the Jan. 6 election, they’ll be able to have Vice President-elect Kamala Harris break the tie.

Even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, Republicans seemed ready to move on to arguing about life in a Biden administration.

Rubio did not mention Trump at all in his remarks Wednesday, instead warning the hundreds in attendance that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would take the country in a “radical direction” if elected, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They are running against Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans.

At the same time, Biden’s lead over Trump in the popular vote widened to 5 million, as the call in Alaska put the Electoral College at 290-217. Georgia, where Biden is 14,000 votes ahead in the presidential race, ordered a recount Wednesday that will end by Nov. 20. North Carolina also still hasn’t been called and in Arizona, Biden has been projected the winner by the Associated Press and Fox News but not by other major television networks.

The president-elect spoke with the leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea Wednesday, and named longtime adviser Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff.

Coming Up:

Florida Senator Rick Scott will hold a fundraiser in Georgia for the Senate runoffs on Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.