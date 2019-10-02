Campari Could Move Aperol Production to U.S. If Tariffs Are High

(Bloomberg) -- For American drinkers demanding more locally made liquor, one potential silver lining of the trade war is that some Davide Campari-Milano SpA spirits, including Aperol, might soon be produced closer to home.

“If the tariffs are really high, then we might have to look at delocalizing production and going elsewhere,” Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. If the tariffs are low, the Milan-based company will pass that cost on to drinkers through price increases, he said.

It would take the distiller between three and six months to begin producing brands such as Aperol or Campari in the U.S., Kunze-Concewitz said. The company already manufactures spirits such as Wild Turkey bourbon in the country. The trade war is slowing economic growth as investment decisions are postponed and consumption slows, he said.

Campari has also stockpiled three to six months worth of products in the U.K. in preparation for Brexit, the CEO said.

