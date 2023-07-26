(Bloomberg) -- Davide Campari SpA shares fell after posting first-half earnings that slightly missed estimates as price hikes failed to fully offset inflation pressure. It confirmed guidance for flat profits for the full year in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Shares in the beverages group fell as much as 6.6% in Milan, the most intraday since May 2022, and traded down 5% as of 12:23 p.m. local time. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were about €360 million ($398 million) in the first half, up almost 16% compared to the same period a year earlier but lower than Bloomberg-compiled analyst consensus of €365 million.

Milan-based Campari also confirmed its previously announced guidance, anticipating negative currency effects. “We expect an acceleration in the negative forex trend to reflect the weakening US dollar,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says:

Campari maintained its flat adjusted-operating-margin guidance despite poor weather affecting organic growth and profit in 2Q. Lower marketing spending aided margin by 50 bps, but if the reduced spending continues through 2H, it suggests Campari’s guidance could be threatened if it needs longer to achieve its geographic expansion due to the volatile economic environment.

“It’s the first time in a while we haven’t seen sizeable organic beats across the board from Campari,” RBC Capital’s analyst James Edwardes Jones wrote in a note. “This is particularly disappointing when compared to the other results we’ve had so far in consumer staples.”

