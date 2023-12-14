(Bloomberg) -- Campari Group agreed to buy Courvoisier Cognac from Beam Suntory for at least $1.2 billion in the largest acquisition in the Italian spirit maker’s history.

The deal adds one of the major Cognac brands to Campari’s portfolio, which includes the namesake liqueur and the Aperol brand. Campari shares fell as much as 5.9% Friday in Milan and later traded down 2.1%.

The acquisition comes amid tough times for Cognac producers. Makers of the French spirit are facing weakening demand, particularly from US consumers, after a surge in demand during the pandemic. Courvoisier competes with LVMH’s Hennessy and Remy Cointreau SA’s Remy Martin.

The deal is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy one of the big four maisons of cognac,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Francine Lacqua on Friday. “This is the right moment in the cognac cycle to make such an acquisition.”

Next year, Cognac demand will come back to normal, Kunze-Concewitz said, adding the company has a track record of buying brands and turning them around. “We think we got a pretty fair price for it.”

Courvoisier had net sales of $249 million in 2022, according to a statement, about 60% of which was in the US. Campari will expand the company’s presence in the US, where Courvoisier is strong, and in Asia.

Campari bought US Bourbon producer Wilderness Trail Distillery LLC in 2022 as European drinks makers seek deals to expand beyond their traditional offerings by adding spirits like tequila and American whiskeys.

The company in October confirmed its full-year target of flat organic adjusted earnings before interest and taxes. Third-quarter results missed analyst estimates, mainly due to high inflation and poor summer weather.

2014 Deal

Beam Suntory, formed through a 2014 fusion of Japanese and US distillers, has benefited from a boom in demand for Japanese whisky as well as Bourbon.

In addition to the fixed transaction price, the Courvoisier deal includes an earnout for a maximum of $120 million payable in 2029 based on the achievement of 2028 sales targets, the Italian company said.

“Excess inventory and fragile consumer sentiment may hamper the short-term performance,” which explains the deal structure, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox said in a note.

The agreement marks the pinnacle of 16 years at the helm of Campari for Kunze-Concewitz, who’s scheduled to retire in April.

Under his stewardship, Campari sales jumped from €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2019 to forecasts of about €3 billion in 2023. He oversaw 27 acquisitions in all since 2007, for an overall investment of €3 billion, before the latest deal.

The Courvoisier deal allows Campari “to build leverage in one of the most relevant spirit categories in the US” and “transform its growth profile in Asia,” the company said in the statement.

--With assistance from Andy Hoffman.

