(Bloomberg) -- Campbell Soup Co. agreed to buy Sovos Brands Inc. in a deal valued at $2.7 billion, expanding the soup-maker’s presence in frozen meals and giving it a foothold in the pasta sauce market.

Campbell will pay $23 a share, according to a statement Monday, representing a premium of about 28% over Sovos’ Aug. 4 closing price. The acquisition is expected to support Campbell’s long-term financial growth plan with annual cost savings of about $50 million over the next two years.

The deal for Sovos, best known for the Rao’s pasta sauce brand, extends Campbell’s presence in key food categories. Rao’s accounted for 69% of adjusted net sales last year for Sovos, which went public in 2021. The deal is expected to close by the end of December.

Campbell Soup shares fell 1.9% in early trading at 7:24 a.m. New York time.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.