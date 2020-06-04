(Bloomberg) -- A group of states is suing the Trump administration over a plan to roll back Title IX protections for students on college campuses, including making it more difficult for victims of sexual assault to hold their alleged attackers accountable.

California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other states will file a suit Thursday in Washington federal court demanding the administration’s rule changes be overturned because they undermine Title IX’s requirements that schools be free of discrimination based on sex, including sexual assault and harassment, California said in a statement. New York state filed a separate suit over the same rules in federal court in Manhattan.

Under the new rules, schools will be burdened with new compliance procedures at a time when budgets are already being stretched thin due to the coronavirus pandemic, the states said. The administration announced the changes May 6 and they are due to take effect in August.

“Students choose not to report for many reasons, but federal regulations should never be a factor in deterring survivors from seeking justice -- and that is what the new Title IX regulations threaten to do,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Education didn’t immediately have a comment on the lawsuit.

The administration’s new rules narrow the definition of sexual harassment, limit the scope of Title IX’s coverage and effectively deny protection to students who are assaulted in off-campus housing or on the way to school, California said. The new rules also erode privacy protections for victims and create unfair barriers to filing complaints and opening investigations, including by excluding students from the process if they leave school as a result of the alleged assault, the states claim.

(Updates with comment from California attorney general, New York lawsuit.)

