U.S. President Biden marked the end of his 100th day in office this week with a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan for families. It’s just the latest in a suite of measures that would remake the U.S. tax code and social welfare programs, vastly expanding federal support even for households that consider themselves upper-middle class while substantially shifting the overall tax burden to the wealthy. Bloomberg White House reporter Nancy Cook and Federal Reserve reporter Rich Miller join host Stephanie Flanders to discuss the Democrat’s performance so far and whether he will actually be able to deliver.

Meanwhile, the unequal impact of Covid-19 continues to reverberate through the U.S. economy. Bloomberg Economy reporter Mike Sasso reports on how the pandemic is causing a retirement rush with some older Americans simply unable to find work, while others cash in on stock market gains to embrace life beyond the 9-5, and Senior Editor Alex Tanzi reveals some unexpected shifts in intergenerational inequality.

