(Bloomberg) -- Storms, earthquakes, flooding. More extreme weather is putting pressure on aging infrastructure in big cities, where 68% of the world’s population is expected to live by 2050.

On the third episode of Bloomberg’s Getting Warmer With Kal Penn, we look at how cities can adapt and why obvious infrastructure solutions are often so costly—and slow. In New York City, Penn investigates both “gray” and “green” initiatives to save the Big Apple from the next big storm. Is the answer a giant wall around the city, or are there cheaper, “greener” alternatives? Penn also meets the creators behind the Living Breakwaters Project, a storm barrier off the coast of New York’s Staten Island populated by filter-feeding oysters.

And in a guest segment, climate storyteller Alice Aedy explores how urban population growth and weather extremes have spurred climate adaptation projects in the Global South.

