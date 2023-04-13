(Bloomberg) -- Can the actions of one person actually make a difference when it comes to the climate fight? In this episode of the Bloomberg Originals series Getting Warmer With Kal Penn, we dive into the topic of activism and power, seeing the ways in which driven individuals have created real change.We head to the Shetland Islands to meet Tessa Khan, a climate activist and litigator, as she attempts to build a grassroots campaign against a proposed oil field. Some 10% of the local workforce is linked to the fossil fuels sector, yet the region—with plenty of wind and hydro power—is poised to become a renewable energy leader. Now a proposal by a Norwegian oil company could stall that progress.

In a guest segment, climate storyteller Alice Aedy examines how the rise of climate litigation is creating a shift in the balance of power, as small groups of activists go head to head with huge corporations.

