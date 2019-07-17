Can People Banned from Facebook Use Libra? Company Says No Policy Yet

(Bloomberg) -- Who will be able to use Facebook’s proposed Libra digital currency?

“We haven’t written a policy yet,” David Marcus, the Facebook executive who leads the company’s blockchain team, said in response to a question from Representative Sean Duffy at a House Financial Services Committee Hearing. “This is an important question.”

Duffy, a Wisconsin Republican, said what’s great about the U.S. dollar is anyone can use it, tying into the anger many in his party feel about Facebook setting social standards and banning people.

He asked if anyone will be able to use Libra, including people banned from Facebook like Louis Farrakhan or Milo Yiannopoulos.

Nothing that anyone can use a $20 bill, Duffy asked Marcus, “Can Milo use that?”

“I don’t know yet,” Marcus responded.

Duffy predicted Facebook will get “a lot of pushback” if they try to prohibit some people from using Libra.

