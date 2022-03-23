(Bloomberg) -- The near-global unity in condemning the Kremlin for waging war on Ukraine has triggered an unprecedented use of sanctions to effect change of the most dramatic kind. On this episode of Storylines, Bloomberg analyzes how the economic power of the U.S., Europe and others is being leveraged to persuade Vladimir Putin to stop Russia’s month-long devastation of its neighbor.

But with previous, smaller sanctions efforts aimed at nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran having failed to work as envisioned, will this strategy be enough? Or will Putin simply wait out the world, counting on NATO’s reluctance to confront him militarily as he continues the daily bombing of Ukrainian civilians—all while Russia’s economy continues to crumble?

