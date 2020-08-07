(Bloomberg) -- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Canada’s largest non-bank brokerage, is exploring strategic options, including a sale of all or part of its business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Toronto-based firm, working with advisers after appointing activist investor Eric Rosenfeld to its board this month, believe its shares are undervalued, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The company believes its U.K. wealth business alone could be worth roughly C$1 billion ($750 million), one of the people said.

No final decision has been made and Canaccord Genuity could opt against a full or partial sale, the people said.

Canaccord Genuity rose 13% to C$8.37 at 12:16 p.m. in Toronto, its biggest intraday increase since April, giving the company a market value of C$902 million.

A representative for Canaccord Genuity didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Established in 1950, Canaccord Genuity’s operations include investment banking in Canada, the U.S. and Europe and wealth-management operations in Canada and the U.K. The company reported record quarterly revenue on Thursday despite the volatility in the economy.

Canaccord Genuity announced plans last month to appoint Rosenfeld to the board. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Crescendo Partners LP, a New York-based firm that has prompted changes at companies including beverage maker Cott Corp. and Canadian construction firm Aecon Group Inc.

(Updates share price in fifth paragraph.)

