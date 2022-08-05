Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.'s revenue sank in the latest quarter as market turmoil and economic uncertainty put a chill on investment banking activity.

The Bay Street firm said its adjusted fiscal first-quarter revenue sank 37.2 per cent to $328.8 million. While revenue slipped in the company's wealth management unit, the erosion was far more profound in Canaccord's capital markets business.

Across that business line, revenue tumbled 49.4 per cent to $164.1 million. Canaccord blamed that on "substantially lower" investment banking revenues due to a sharp drop in new issue volumes.

The slowdown was even more pronounced in Canaccord's home market: it said Canadian capital markets revenue collapsed 87.7 per cent year-over-year to just $14.3 million.

"The abrupt deceleration in global markets impacted first fiscal quarter financial performance in all of our capital markets businesses and to a lesser degree, our wealth management businesses," said Canaccord president and chief executive Dan Daviau in a press release.

Canaccord said it swung to a net loss of $3 million in its most recent quarter, from a profit of $73 million a year earlier. It noted there were a number of extraordinary costs and other items that weighed on its performance in the quarter — most notably, $11.4 million in accounting markdowns on certain securities.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $0.11 per share; analysts, on average, expected $0.31 in per-share profit.