Canada Aims for 26,400 New Homes on Federal Land in Five Years

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government says it expects 26,400 homes to be built on federal land over the next five years, its latest move to address a supply shortage that has sparked a public backlash against his leadership.

Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Canada Lands Co. — a public corporation that’s responsible for federal properties — will ramp up efforts to sell land to builders or allow its redevelopment for housing.

The government believes 5,300 of those units will be “affordable,” double the number enabled by Canada Lands over the past 30 years, Duclos said Tuesday in Ottawa.

“We need to go faster, and we are going faster,” he said.

Trudeau’s government has been grappling with an outcry over the soaring cost of housing. The benchmark home price has doubled in a decade to C$753,900 ($548,100), while asking rents were up 11% in September over the previous year, to an average of C$2,149, according to Rentals.ca, an home-listings site.

Canada is facing “unprecedented” housing need, Duclos said, due to decades of under-construction, especially of rental housing. Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp. has estimated that the country needs to accelerate building and add about 3.5 million additional homes by 2030 to restore affordability.

Read More: Trudeau Faces Political Backlash Over Soaring Housing Prices

The government has also faced criticism for raising immigration targets to historic levels, making Canada’s population growth rate one of the world’s fastest.

In recent months, Trudeau and his cabinet have announced the removal of federal sales tax on construction of new rental buildings and increased the size of the Canada Mortgage Bonds program by 50% to C$60 billion, in a bid to ease financing of rental projects.

--With assistance from Brian Platt.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.