Canada aims for Indonesia trade deal in next year, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is on track to sign a free trade agreement with Indonesia within the next 12 months.

Trudeau made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News in Singapore, where he is visiting as part of a trip through Asia to further trade ties and attend the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting.

Trudeau visited Jakarta this week and met with President Joko Widodo, who is also the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Expanding trade with Asian countries is one of the goals of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

The prime minister also said his government plans to open a trade gateway in Singapore.