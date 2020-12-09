(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s public health authorities approved Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s coronavirus vaccine, the first such authorization in a country that’s secured more doses per person than any other around the world.

“Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada,” the government agency said Wednesday in a statement.

The approval paves the way for Justin Trudeau to begin a government campaign to vaccinate Canadians against Covid-19, which has killed more that 12,800 people in the country so far. The prime minister said last month that a majority the population should be able to get their shots by September.

Canada expects to begin receiving its first batch of 249,000 doses from U.S.-based Pfizer and its German partner next week, partly from their facilities in Belgium. The shots will then be distributed to 14 inoculation sites at urban centers across the country.

The vaccine is currently approved for adults over the age of 16 as clinical tests for children continue. The company applied for approval on October 9, according to Health Canada.

