(Bloomberg) --

Wildfire flames across Alberta and Saskatchewan have created unhealthy and very unhealthy air quality for both Canadian provinces.

Conditions, however, have improved further east in New York. Air quality is in the healthy range across Manhattan and the city’s other boroughs Tuesday morning. The smoke map shows the plume riding north and traveling through Quebec, New England and Canada’s Maritime provinces. Ottawa, Montreal, and Boston are experiencing moderate air quality.

Elsewhere, in the tropics, things are relatively quiet except in the Indian Ocean. As Bloomberg News reports, major oil and container ports have shut in India as the very severe cyclone Biparjoy tracks toward the nation’s west coast near Pakistan.

In other weather news:

Europe: Heat will persist across northern and western Europe in the coming weeks, with extreme temperatures on the Iberian peninsula by the end of June. The mercury in Seville, in southern Spain, is forecast to peak near 45C (113F) later this month, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In the nearer term, temperatures are set to hit 34C in Berlin and 27C in London next week, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model.

India: The country has so far received 22.9 millimeters of rains during the current monsoon season, which runs from June through September, compared with a normal of 50.4 millimeters, according to data published by the India Meteorological Department on June 13.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.