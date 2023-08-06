(Bloomberg) -- Trans Mountain Corp. received a new financing guarantee from Canada’s federal government as concerns grew of mounting cost overruns in its pipeline expansion that’s expected to offer an alternative to export oil to Asia.

The company, which was acquired by the government in 2018, got a lending guarantee of between C$2.75 billion ($2.06 billion) and C$3 billion, Export Development Canada said on its website. Canada previously provided two additional guarantees for as much as C$3 billion earlier this year, the EDC website shows.

While the transaction was signed July 20, EDC released the information on its website Friday, according to Reuters, which earlier reported the transaction.

Trans Mountain was touted as a way to broaden buyers of Canadian oil and break energy dependence on the US when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government bought the system from Kinder Morgan Inc. five years ago for C$4.5 billion.

Since then, repeated delays and construction setbacks have seen project costs more than quadruple to C$30.9 billion, challenging the economics of the pipeline and undercutting Canada’s push to diversify oil exports.

Read more: Trudeau’s Pipeline Marred as Overruns Drive Up Export Costs

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.