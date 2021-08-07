(Bloomberg) -- Canadian border agents ended a work-to-rule action late Friday after reaching a tentative agreement with the federal government, according to their union.

Nearly 9,000 staff at the Canada Border Services Agency began the action earlier in the day, including guards at airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, and post facilities.

The work-to-rule action involved agents remainin on the job but slowing down their labor, leading to widespread service delays.

The union said it was seeking an improved workplace environment and parity with other law enforcement officers.

“We are relieved that CBSA and the government finally stepped up to address the most important issues for our members to avoid a prolonged labour dispute,” Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Chris Aylward said in a statement.

“The agreement is a testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of our bargaining team who worked through the night to reach a deal.”

The deal comes days before Canada is set to ease restrictions for U.S. travelers who are fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 on Aug. 9, after more than 18 months of stringent border limits.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.