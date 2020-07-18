(Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau’s government is broadening eligibility for its wage subsidy program, but at reduced rates, as part of an effort to get Canadian employees back to work and off income support benefits.

Under the changes, companies with revenue declines of less than 30% decline can qualify, with payouts determined by the extent of their sales drop. The government will also top up subsidies in the next six months for worst hit businesses, those who have seen revenue decline by more than half.

“This is an important set of changes,” Morneau told reporters at a press conference in Toronto. “We think it will help us with a safe restart of our economy.”

The revamped Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is part of the government’s plan to get the country’s labor force off income support payments, and back to work at a time when the nation’s unemployment rate is one of the highest among industrialized nations.

The previous version of the wage subsidy program -- which has had lower-than-hoped-for uptake -- covered 75% of wages for companies who had lost at least 30% of their revenue for up to C$847 per employee per week. The program, which was due to expire at the end of August, was extended to December.

The idea is to keep funding these businesses funded even as their revenue picture improves.

“The adjustments we are proposing would ensure that the CEWS continues to address Canadians’ needs while also positioning them for growth as economies continue to gradually and safely reopen,” Morneau said in a statement.

As of July 13, the federal government had paid out C$20.4 billion in wage subsidies, according to government data. Morneau said the full cost of the subsidies will be about C$84 billion, which makes it the most expensive of the government’s Covid-19 response programs. Morneau said one in four private sector employees is currently on wage subsidies.

While scaling it back for most businesses, the changes would increase the subsidy for hardest hit companies to 85%, up from 75%. All subsidies are set to decline every month until tapering off at the end of the year. The new program has been backdated to July 5 and will run until December 19.

