Outlook for businesses fell to its weakest since the depth of the pandemic, but inflation expectations of both firms and consumers remain high, Bank of Canada surveys show.

The central bank’s business outlook indicator fell to -2.2 in the second quarter from -1.1 previously. A greater number of firms now think it will take five years or more for inflation to return close to 2 per cent. They see consumer price gains being held up by high government spending and strong demand.

In a separate consumer survey, some households are starting to think the worst is behind them despite concerns about the rising cost of living and mortgage renewal amid elevated interest rates.

The data show households and businesses are holding up better than expected in the face of the Bank of Canada’s aggressive interest rate increases. Coupled with a string of firmer economic data, the surveys may add to evidence borrowing costs aren’t yet restrictive enough.

Many businesses said their domestic demand indicators are up slightly compared with a year ago. That’s due to less perceived uncertainty about the future path of interest rates, fewer concerns about a recession, improved supply chains and upcoming large capital projects.

While business price-setting behavior is gradually shifting closer to normal, some firms are still planning to make larger and more frequent price increases in the coming year. They said they haven’t yet finished passing through the cost increases they experienced during the pandemic.

Although shortages of workers remain common in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and retail trade, pressures on the job market are easing due to decreased competition for employees and increased labor supply. Some firms expect wage growth to moderate from high levels, with most expecting average annual gains of 4.5 per cent over the next year. For consumers, wage expectations remain near survey highs.

Workers are still confident about their own employment situation, and their perceived likelihood of losing a job has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

Consumers think that within the next 12 months interest rates will drop from where they were during the survey period in May. They expect rate cuts to lessen the constraints people have been facing when accessing credit in a high interest environment.

That expectation for lower rates, coupled with strong immigration which boosts housing demand, is leading Canadian consumers to believe that house prices will increase over the next year.