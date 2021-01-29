(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is introducing sweeping new restrictions on international travel in a bid to stem the spread of new variants of Covid-19 into the country.

Canada’s largest airlines have agreed to suspend flights to the Caribbean and Mexico for three months, Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa. Travelers will also be tested on arrival, and will be forced to quarantine at designated hotels to await results.

The measures represent a significant escalation of travel restrictions at a time when many residents typically would be heading to warmer destinations to escape winter. Canada is grappling with a fresh wave of cases that has forced business closures in parts of the country and even a curfew in the province of Quebec.

There’s also growing unease about new strains of the virus that have surfaced in Canada, which has had more than 766,000 virus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths.

“We’re taking difficult measures now so that we can get through this quicker, so that we have less damage to our economy, our industries, to our workers, to our lives,” Trudeau said during his televised address.

Four airlines -- Air Canada, WestJet Airlines, Air Transat and Sunwing -- are part of the agreement, Trudeau said. The cancellations will go into effect on Jan. 31 to April 30. Air Canada fell as much as 7.6%, hitting its lowest point since Nov. 13.

Additional measures include restricting international flights to four airports -- Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Air passengers will also be tested for Covid-19 on arrival and have to quarantine at approved hotels for three days while waiting for test results, at their own expense.

The new measures add to requirements already in place that include a 14-day quarantine at home and evidence of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight.

Travelers who test negative at the airport will be allowed to finish their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home. Those who test positive will be required to stay in a public health facility.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.