(Bloomberg) -- Canadian police have charged a fourth Indian national in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Sighn Nijjar in British Columbia last year.

Amandeep Singh, 22, was charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to a statement Saturday. He had already been in custody for unrelated firearms charges, police said.

Nijjar’s murder sparked a major diplomatic clash between Canada and India, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing Narendra Modi’s administration of orchestrating the killing. India responded by expelling dozens of Canadian diplomats.

The arrest Saturday comes days after Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that three Indian citizens living in Edmonton had been arrested. Karan Brar and Kamalpreet Singh, both 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, were also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Indian government said on Thursday Canada had informed it about the arrests but hasn’t shared information about the murder case or suspects.

