(Bloomberg) -- Canadian authorities are charging a 51-year-old man from Quebec with plotting to overthrow the government of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was murdered in July 2021.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Thursday that Gerald Nicolas is facing three separate terrorism charges, including that he allegedly traveled to Haiti to “facilitate terrorist activity.”

“The investigation, which began in July 2021, revealed that Mr. Nicolas planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power,” the police said in a statement, noting that the investigation is “unrelated” to Moise’s assassination.

Canada, the US and others have been leading efforts to help stabilize the Caribbean nation, which has been seized by gang violence and political chaos that has only grown worse since the high-profile murder.

After Moise was executed in his home, Haiti detained almost 80 suspects, including a group of former Colombian soldiers who allegedly carried out the attack.

Nicolas is slated to appear before a Quebec judge on Dec. 1

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.